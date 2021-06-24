STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IT-based solutions for easy access to water services

Published: 24th June 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 07:12 AM

Water Resources Minister  Roshy Augustine launches the IT-based initiatives of the Kerala Water Authority

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has launched a slew of IT-based initiatives to ensure consumers have easy access to water services from the comforts of their home. The new solutions will help with grievance redressal and alerting the users about water supply interruptions.
Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine launched the initiative in Thiruvananthapuram. “The new ventures will help save time and increase the efficiency,” the minister said. 

He added that systems for redressal of grievances and SMS notifications will help consumers avail of the services more efficiently.‘Aqua Loom’, a software developed by the KWA IT wing in collaboration with the students of TKM Engineering College, will help the consumers in registering their complaints online. 

“Through the SMS alert service, the consumers will get notified about the billing information and once the bill is paid by the consumer, the receipt information will also be sent to their mobile numbers,” said an official.The KWA’s Service Interruption Information System will alert consumers about interruptions in water supply via SMS. The authority has also launched its new website.

T K Jose, additional chief secretary (Water Resources), Pranabjyoti Nath, secretary of Water Resources, and S Venkatesapathy, KWA managing director, were also present at the launch.

