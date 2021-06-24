New Covid curbs on regional basis in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the Covid regulations, District Collector Navjot Khosa on Wednesday announced a new set of curbs, which were enforced on regional basis in the district from Wednesday midnight.

The local bodies were split into four categories -- A, B, C and D -- based on which the restrictions were put in place. Local bodies with a test positivity rate (TPR) of less than 8 per cent figure in Category A; those with 8 to 16 per cent in B category; 16 to 24 per cent in C category and those having TPR above 24 per cent in the D category. Thiruvananthapuram city is included in the B category.

All government offices, companies, commissions, corporations and autonomous bodies listed in categories A and B in the local bodies can function with 50 per cent staff. The same offices in C category areas can function with 25 per cent staff. The rest will have to work from home. In addition to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, banks and financial institutions can operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays.