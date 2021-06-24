STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Teacher sets a noble role model

As the state is battling coronavirus, many benevolent hearts have been contributing to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Published: 24th June 2021 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state is battling coronavirus, many benevolent hearts have been contributing to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Jacob John, a Kollam native and Higher Secondary NSS state coordinator, decided to sell 50 works he painted during the lockdown period and donate the proceedings to the CMDRF.

“The lockdown helped me explore my lost hobby. I started to fall in love with art again inspired by artist K K R Vengara, credited for the largest Hanuman statue in the state. I met him during an NSS camp in 2019,” says Jacob. The artist, who received the Kerala State Best Teacher award and Best NSS Programme Coordinator award in 2017 and 2020 respectively, has already finished more than 30 paintings.

The abstract artist focused more on landscapes during the lockdown. “I was doubtful if abstract paintings will be received well. But I have included a few on women empowerment and religious fascism along with the landscapes. The paintings will be displayed on my Facebook page and are priced from `2,000,” he says. 

Retirement plans
Jacob, who became a teacher at the age of 20 will retire in six years. “I wish to spend my time painting. After retirement, I wish to portray socially relevant topics through abstract art and discover the artist in me,” concludes Jacob.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp