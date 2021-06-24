Teacher sets a noble role model

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state is battling coronavirus, many benevolent hearts have been contributing to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Jacob John, a Kollam native and Higher Secondary NSS state coordinator, decided to sell 50 works he painted during the lockdown period and donate the proceedings to the CMDRF.

“The lockdown helped me explore my lost hobby. I started to fall in love with art again inspired by artist K K R Vengara, credited for the largest Hanuman statue in the state. I met him during an NSS camp in 2019,” says Jacob. The artist, who received the Kerala State Best Teacher award and Best NSS Programme Coordinator award in 2017 and 2020 respectively, has already finished more than 30 paintings.

The abstract artist focused more on landscapes during the lockdown. “I was doubtful if abstract paintings will be received well. But I have included a few on women empowerment and religious fascism along with the landscapes. The paintings will be displayed on my Facebook page and are priced from `2,000,” he says.

Retirement plans

Jacob, who became a teacher at the age of 20 will retire in six years. “I wish to spend my time painting. After retirement, I wish to portray socially relevant topics through abstract art and discover the artist in me,” concludes Jacob.

