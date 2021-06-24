STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The world inside

Ashish Joseph is helping emerging artists find their way through his talk show The Inside World

Published: 24th June 2021 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Art is not a stable career” - you may have heard people say this a lot. But for Ashish Joseph, this popular quote is not entirely true. The 28-year-old from Kottayam is here to break the stereotypes by helping artists pursue a sustainable and profitable career doing what they love, by building a brand strategy for them through his talk show, The Inside World.  Many artists have left their passion fearing the lack of stability. There is a lot of competition and many risk factors that often stop them from grabbing the right opportunities. 

“Artists get famous for the content they release. Unfortunately, no one knows about the strategies the person used to get themselves there. Being a musician and a management consultant specialising in growth strategy, I chat with artists on varied topics that would help them build a brand strategy, find a platform for themselves and thereby create a sustainable career,” says Ashish Joseph, about The Inside World.

Corporate strategies into art
Through his talk show, Ashish picks insights from the inside world of successful artists. When the artists explain the trial and error, Ashish identifies the strategy and breaks it down into theoretical form. The free-of-cost content airs on Youtube. So far Ashish has successfully held season 1 of the show focusing on topics including monetising your artwork, branding and investing on a portfolio, and sustained growth through relevance and consistency.

 The Inside World also endorses the importance of aiming to create virality out of niche content. “These days, the upcoming artists are keener to ride the social media wave. They just mould themselves to be someone they are not, in the process of creating content that is not their strength, just to gain traction online. Instead, they should be aiming for sustained growth,” says Ashish.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp