The world inside

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Art is not a stable career” - you may have heard people say this a lot. But for Ashish Joseph, this popular quote is not entirely true. The 28-year-old from Kottayam is here to break the stereotypes by helping artists pursue a sustainable and profitable career doing what they love, by building a brand strategy for them through his talk show, The Inside World. Many artists have left their passion fearing the lack of stability. There is a lot of competition and many risk factors that often stop them from grabbing the right opportunities.

“Artists get famous for the content they release. Unfortunately, no one knows about the strategies the person used to get themselves there. Being a musician and a management consultant specialising in growth strategy, I chat with artists on varied topics that would help them build a brand strategy, find a platform for themselves and thereby create a sustainable career,” says Ashish Joseph, about The Inside World.

Corporate strategies into art

Through his talk show, Ashish picks insights from the inside world of successful artists. When the artists explain the trial and error, Ashish identifies the strategy and breaks it down into theoretical form. The free-of-cost content airs on Youtube. So far Ashish has successfully held season 1 of the show focusing on topics including monetising your artwork, branding and investing on a portfolio, and sustained growth through relevance and consistency.

The Inside World also endorses the importance of aiming to create virality out of niche content. “These days, the upcoming artists are keener to ride the social media wave. They just mould themselves to be someone they are not, in the process of creating content that is not their strength, just to gain traction online. Instead, they should be aiming for sustained growth,” says Ashish.