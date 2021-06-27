Unvaccinated medicos concerned as colleges set to reopen on July 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state government permitted medical colleges to reopen from July 1, a section of students in self-financing medical colleges is concerned, as they are yet to receive even the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

Adding to the concern of students of second-year MBBS course and above, clinical classes that require close interaction with patients are also set to begin once the colleges reopen. Since most of the medical colleges handle a large number of Covid patients, students who have not been vaccinated are at high risk, it is pointed out.

Since a majority of the students of government medical colleges have already been administered the vaccine, there is not much concern in that sector. However, only 20% of students in the self-financing medical sector has been provided at least the first dose of the vaccine. Parents Coordination of Medical Students (PCOMS), an association of parents of medical students, has approached the chief minister and health minister on the matter.

The association has urged that medical students in self-financing medical colleges be included in the priority list for vaccination before college reopening. Meanwhile, the Kerala Private Medical College Management Association (KPMCMA) representatives said vaccination was offered to students in the institutions in February-March in the category of front-line workers. Many parents had dissuaded students from taking the vaccine at that point mainly owing to the concern over its efficacy and side effects, the association said.

“The students can still get the vaccine on priority well before college reopening if they register as front-line workers. Staying away from classes citing vaccination as an excuse is illogical,” said Dr K M Navas, president of KPMCMA.

There are also concerns that hostels in medical colleges can turn into potential Covid hotspots. In such a scenario, the managements have advised students to come to colleges from home as much as possible so that overcrowding in hostel rooms can be avoided.