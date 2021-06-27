STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Unvaccinated medicos concerned as colleges set to reopen on July 1

Clinical classes that require close interaction with patients also begin with college reopening

Published: 27th June 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state government permitted medical colleges to reopen from July 1, a section of students in self-financing medical colleges is concerned, as they are yet to receive even the first dose of the Covid vaccine. 

Adding to the concern of students of second-year MBBS course and above, clinical classes that require close interaction with patients are also set to begin once the colleges reopen. Since most of the medical colleges handle a large number of Covid patients, students who have not been vaccinated are at high risk, it is pointed out. 

Since a majority of the students of government medical colleges have already been administered the vaccine, there is not much concern in that sector. However, only 20% of students in the self-financing medical sector has been provided at least the first dose of the vaccine. Parents Coordination of Medical Students (PCOMS), an association of parents of medical students, has approached the chief minister and health minister on the matter. 

The association has urged that medical students in self-financing medical colleges be included in the priority list for vaccination before college reopening.  Meanwhile, the Kerala Private Medical College Management Association (KPMCMA) representatives said vaccination was offered to students in the institutions in February-March in the category of front-line workers. Many parents had dissuaded students from taking the vaccine at that point mainly owing to the concern over its efficacy and side effects, the association said.  

“The students can still get the vaccine on priority well before college reopening if they register as front-line workers. Staying away from classes citing vaccination as an excuse is illogical,” said Dr K M Navas, president of KPMCMA. 

There are also concerns that hostels in medical colleges can turn into potential Covid hotspots. In such a scenario, the managements have advised students to come to colleges from home as much as possible so that overcrowding in hostel rooms can be avoided.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp