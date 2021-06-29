STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Dine-in, with a twist

Eating out has almost become obsolete since the pandemic outbreak.

Published: 29th June 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Customers enjoying food in their car in front of Zam Zam restaurant in Nanthancode. The service was recently launched by the restaurant| B P Deepu

By  Arya UR
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eating out has almost become obsolete since the pandemic outbreak. To catch up with the new normal, restaurants and hotels in the state have come up with a new business model — car dine-in. They hope this new way of eating out and contactless service will be a boon for their dull business.

In car dine-in, food is served on a special desk that can be placed above the steeringn wheel. The service was launched by the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) in its Aahaar restaurants in Kayamkulam, Kuttipiram, Kottarakara, Mangattuparamb and Vadakara. Though the system is already in place at select Aahaar restaurants, the scheme will be officially inaugurated on June 30 by the Minister for Tourism, P A Mohammed Riyas in Kayamkulam.

According to Krishna Teja, KTDC managing director, the new measure will ensure a safe mode for consuming food. “We came across this practice abroad and after research decided to launch it here.” Food desks of various sizes will be available at KTDC motels according to the size of cars. “We will expand the scheme to more KTDC-owned restaurants in the second phase,” he adds.

A private restaurant group in the city, Zam Zam, started car dine-in last Saturday. Saif Al, the administrator of the group in Kerala, says the new trend is seeing many takers. “Many customers complained about missing the dining experience. We serve dishes and cutlery on a special desk. The leftover food and disposable waste can be thrown into wastebaskets kept outside. The desk and cutlery are sanitised before serving the next customer,” says Saif. He adds that car dine-in is a new way to earn profit. “Usually, the eating out, takeaway, and home delivery start only from 7pm, but we have to close by then due to the regulations. We hope car dine-in system will help us make up for our losses.”

Shafi J, one of the executive members in Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association and a hotel owner, says the new trend will be a huge relief to their dull business. “There should be an adequate parking space to execute it. It will be comfortable for travellers. But food might spill inside the cars,” he adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp