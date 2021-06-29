Dine-in, with a twist

Arya UR By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eating out has almost become obsolete since the pandemic outbreak. To catch up with the new normal, restaurants and hotels in the state have come up with a new business model — car dine-in. They hope this new way of eating out and contactless service will be a boon for their dull business.

In car dine-in, food is served on a special desk that can be placed above the steeringn wheel. The service was launched by the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) in its Aahaar restaurants in Kayamkulam, Kuttipiram, Kottarakara, Mangattuparamb and Vadakara. Though the system is already in place at select Aahaar restaurants, the scheme will be officially inaugurated on June 30 by the Minister for Tourism, P A Mohammed Riyas in Kayamkulam.

According to Krishna Teja, KTDC managing director, the new measure will ensure a safe mode for consuming food. “We came across this practice abroad and after research decided to launch it here.” Food desks of various sizes will be available at KTDC motels according to the size of cars. “We will expand the scheme to more KTDC-owned restaurants in the second phase,” he adds.

A private restaurant group in the city, Zam Zam, started car dine-in last Saturday. Saif Al, the administrator of the group in Kerala, says the new trend is seeing many takers. “Many customers complained about missing the dining experience. We serve dishes and cutlery on a special desk. The leftover food and disposable waste can be thrown into wastebaskets kept outside. The desk and cutlery are sanitised before serving the next customer,” says Saif. He adds that car dine-in is a new way to earn profit. “Usually, the eating out, takeaway, and home delivery start only from 7pm, but we have to close by then due to the regulations. We hope car dine-in system will help us make up for our losses.”

Shafi J, one of the executive members in Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association and a hotel owner, says the new trend will be a huge relief to their dull business. “There should be an adequate parking space to execute it. It will be comfortable for travellers. But food might spill inside the cars,” he adds.