STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Husband held for Venganoor woman’s death

The District Crime Branch on Monday arrested Suresh Kumar  of Venganoor  in connection with the death of  his 24-year-old  wife Archana at his home on June 21.

Published: 29th June 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District Crime Branch on Monday arrested Suresh Kumar  of Venganoor  in connection with the death of  his 24-year-old  wife Archana at his home on June 21. She had died of burns allegedly following demand from her husband for more dowry and resulting domestic violence.

A team led by DCP P A Mohammad Arif, which included District Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner, Johnson Charles, Sub-Inspectors Anil Kumar Santhosh Kumar and ASI Sreekumar, carried out the arrest. Suresh has since been remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

Archana and Suresh had been in love before they got married and the couple lived on rent.  The family of the deceased alleged that the death was suspicious as Suresh used to harass her demanding dowry. After the alleged suicide of Vismaya in Sasthamkotta, this was the second such case in the state within a gap of 24 hours.

Though the Vizhinjam police arrested Suresh earlier, he was let off after questioning. However, the police move sparked outrage and  relatives and local people had staged a protest at Vizhinjam with the body of Archana.

The Vizhinjam police had registered a case and have been conducting an investigation. The case was handed over to the District Crime Branch on the orders of the City Police Commissioner, following allegation from Archana’s relatives that her death was steeped in mystery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp