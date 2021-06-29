Husband held for Venganoor woman’s death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District Crime Branch on Monday arrested Suresh Kumar of Venganoor in connection with the death of his 24-year-old wife Archana at his home on June 21. She had died of burns allegedly following demand from her husband for more dowry and resulting domestic violence.

A team led by DCP P A Mohammad Arif, which included District Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner, Johnson Charles, Sub-Inspectors Anil Kumar Santhosh Kumar and ASI Sreekumar, carried out the arrest. Suresh has since been remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

Archana and Suresh had been in love before they got married and the couple lived on rent. The family of the deceased alleged that the death was suspicious as Suresh used to harass her demanding dowry. After the alleged suicide of Vismaya in Sasthamkotta, this was the second such case in the state within a gap of 24 hours.

Though the Vizhinjam police arrested Suresh earlier, he was let off after questioning. However, the police move sparked outrage and relatives and local people had staged a protest at Vizhinjam with the body of Archana.

The Vizhinjam police had registered a case and have been conducting an investigation. The case was handed over to the District Crime Branch on the orders of the City Police Commissioner, following allegation from Archana’s relatives that her death was steeped in mystery.