Concern over favouritism in higher secondary sector in Kerala

It is pointed out that the government move would pave way for political interference in the day-to-day functioning of the Higher Secondary sector.

Published: 30th June 2021 06:39 AM

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government’s decision to appoint a few hand-picked Higher Secondary principals and teachers, considered close to ruling dispensation, as District Coordinators and Assistant Coordinators, respectively,  has irked a large section of Plus Two teachers. It is pointed out that the government move would pave way for political interference in the day-to-day functioning of the Higher Secondary sector.

According to an order issued by the Director of General Education last week, the Coordinators and Assistant Coordinators are being appointed to “ensure coordination in the functioning of higher secondary schools”. This comes at a time when seven regional offices (one for two districts), headed by deputy directors, are already carrying out the task. The order has asked Deputy Directors to ‘utilise’ the services of the new appointees.

“The move would lead to sidelining of the regional deputy directors and pave way for gross misuse of power by the coordinators who are close to the ruling party,” said S Manoj, general secretary of Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association. Deployment of teachers for various duties, including exams will be carried out on the basis of political affiliation, he said.

Conventionally, senior-most Plus Two teachers are promoted and appointed deputy directors in higher secondary regional offices. However, the special rules governing Higher Secondary appointments have no mention of the new posts of coordinator or assistant coordinator, Manoj sad. Appointment to the new posts, allegedly in violation of seniority norms, has triggered resentment among senior teachers.

The General Education Department has maintained that a few principals and teachers have been chosen for the posts to ensure more efficiency in the functioning of regional deputy director offices. “The coordinators and assistant coordinators would only assist the deputy directors who are finding it tough to manage affairs of two districts,” said Jeevan Babu K, Director of General Education. 

