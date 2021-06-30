Private bus operators call for review of odd-even system

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government regulation that allows private buses to operate on the basis of odd-even registration numbers has been in force for two weeks now. Private bus operators have been wary of it since the beginning, alleging the system was introduced without any research and it adds to the losses they incurred during last year’s lockdown. Bus operators have now demanded a review of the decision.

City-based operator Sabu S said, “The odd-even rule was introduced when there was already a sharp dip in the number of passengers. The increasing fuel prices have also pushed the public transport sector into an unprecedented crisis. Though we had demanded exemption from quarterly road tax during the pandemic period, only the due date has been extended.”

Last year, as per the ‘special Covid fares’ suggested by the M Ramachandran Committee and recommended by the Transport department, the minimum bus fare was increased from Rs 8 to Rs 10. “Though we said the proposal was insufficient to address the crisis, no action was taken,” Sabu, who has seven buses plying in the city, added.

“As per the new rule, I can only operate less than three buses twice a week. This is causing crowding during peak hours. People from rural areas with access to just one or two buses are the worst affected,” he said. Earlier, the bus operators used to earn at least Rs 1,500 a day, while now it’s reduced to Rs 200, he said.

Many daily-wage earners and domestic helps residing in rural areas rely on private buses to commute. However, the odd-even rule has forced them to switch to other services. “Only a few buses ply in our area. Resumption of the private bus services was a relief, but the odd-even system has affected our schedule and we have to rely on other services,” said a bus commuter from Attingal.

M B Sathyan, president of the Kerala Private Bus Operators’ Federation said the odd-even rule came at a time when just over 10% of the 12,500 private buses are operating in the state. “The decision is impractical and it is causing difficulties for the operators struggling to pay operational costs and wages,” he added.

