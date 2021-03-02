12 hurt as KSRTC bus crashes into road roller

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Many as 12 people sustained injuries after a KSRTC bus rammed a road roller engaged in road construction works near Kodinada at Balaramapuram on Monday afternoon. The road roller upended in the collision.The police said the accident occurred by 2.15pm. The bus and the road roller were moving towards Neyyattinkara side. In the impact of the accident, the road roller, owned by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society, overturned resulting in traffic disruption.

Of the injured, condition of two were serious. The injured were shifted to the hospital by the locals. Meanwhile, the families of some of the injured alleged that the police acted late and delayed shifting of the injured to the hospital. The police have rejected this claim.

Balaramapuram Sub-Inspector Aji Kumar said the accident occurred due to speeding by the driver of the KSRTC bus. “The bus was certainly moving at a high speed. The roller was moving in the slow track of the road. The bus that came from behind was in the second track and then it suddenly veered towards the roller and rammed it from behind. The CCTV visuals of the accident were collected,” the official said.