STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bridge course a substitute for annual exams?

Though online classes for Class X and XII are over, those for other standards will continue.  

Published: 02nd March 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

A bridge course is a capsule form of subjects the students learnt in the previous academic year. 

By  Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While students of Classes I to IX in the state will not have any annual examinations this year owing to the virtual academic session held in the wake of the pandemic, the government is seemingly planning to conduct a bridge course for them in the first month of the next academic year, probably June.Though there has been no final decision, periodical meetings conducted by the general education department had strongly recommended a bridge course, a capsule form of subjects the students learnt in the previous academic year. 

Also, ‘First Bell’, the virtual classes of state syllabus, will be aired for students in Classes I to IX till March end. The department is looking into the possibility of extending them till April, sources said. “Since the government decided not to conduct the annual examinations, we are looking exploring the possibility of a bridge course which will help students warm up before the start of the new academic year. Classes in the next academic year could be offline,” said a senior officer with the education department.  Though online classes for Class X and XII are over, those for other standards will continue.  

As for primary sections, virtual classes are progressing in an elaborate manner and may be extended by another one-and-half months. Virtual classes for Class IX will be over by the second week of March. So far, KITE ( Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) has developed and broadcast 6,600 videos as part of First Bell, amounting to over 3,300 hours of educational content. All educational videos are available on the First Bell website (firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bridge course
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp