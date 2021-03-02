STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Startup gets RGCB nod for its air steriliser

Panlys Biosecurity Solutions Ltd, a startup based in Thiruvananthapuram, has received approval from Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), for its air steriliser Aerolyz. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Panlys Biosecurity Solutions Ltd, a startup based in Thiruvananthapuram, has received approval from Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), for its air steriliser Aerolyz. 
The patented product uses visible light for making air-conditioned and closed environment safe from a host of viruses, said a statement.AEROLYZ ASR 600 Air sterilizer is efficient enough to eradicate 100 pc (log 6) of Influenza A, 2009 H1N1-swine flu, Coronavirus E gene, and Coronavirus S gene in a single pass through the equipment, said the RGCB certification.

The low-energy cascade oxidation technology in Aerolyz makes use of harmless visible light to activate the nano-coated catalyst to vaporize pathogens in the air without emitting any harmful byproducts. The technology, instead of filtering and storing harmful germs, kills the entire micro-organisms in the air, thereby ensuring a germs-free, healthy environment in any closed, air conditioned ambiances like auditoriums, offices, hospitals and business spaces.

Dr Chandrabhas Narayana, director,  Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology , handed over the certificate the other day to Health Minister K K Shailaja at her office. Dr Radhakrishnan R Nair, Head, Department of Laboratory Medicine & Molecular Diagnostics, RGCB, Dr Syriac Joseph Palackal, synthetic chemistry scientist who indigenously developed Aerolyz, K C Sanjeev, director, Panlyz Biosecurity Solutions Ltd and Suraj Sanjeev, director, Panlyz Biosecurity Solutions, were present on the occasion.

