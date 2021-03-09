STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Survey for tarring first stretch of hill highway begins

The works of the hill highway passing through Parassala in the capital has resumed.

Published: 09th March 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Road, highway

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The works of the hill highway passing through Parassala in the capital has resumed. The new contractor, the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society has started the survey for tarring the first stretch - the 15.70-km-long Parassala-Kudappanamoodu road. The original deadline for completing the first stretch was December 12, 2020. Unfortunately, it couldn’t be met due to the untimely death of the first contractor. The work of the first stretch was assigned to Sukumaran, a contractor and retired engineer of the Works Department.

He died of Covid-19 and his kin are unwilling to continue the business. Now the contractor’s family has been paid the amount for the work done and the rest of the work was re-tendered, according to Parassala MLA C K Hareendran.  The road development includes road widening, construction of sewage lines and ducts and removing constructions like buildings and compound walls on the land acquired for widening. The new road will be built scientifically with sufficient provisions to channel the storm water. It will be built using the BMBC method with a width of 9 metres. The renovation of major junctions and construction of footpaths and retaining walls are also part of the project.

The delay in the road work had earlier snowballed into a controversy with people airing criticism on social media. The MLA, however, attributed the delay to factors like the general lockdown, containment zone announcements and the closure of quarries. The other stretches of the hill highway passing through Parassala are the 7.85 km-long Kudappanamoodu-Kallikkad road and the 3.90 km-long Kallikkad-Paruthippally road. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had sanctioned Rs 103 crore. The first stretch is to be completed in one year. The ULCC has quoted Rs46.85 crore for its execution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp