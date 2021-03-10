Another cop says ED forced Swapna Suresh to give statement against Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman Civil Police Officer has testified before the police that the ED officials had offered to make Swapna Suresh an approver provided she gave statement against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

This is the second time that a woman CPO is coming out with similar statement. The statement was given by the woman cop, who was on security duty while Swapna was being interrogated by the ED, to the police team that probed the circulation of an audio clip reportedly that of Swapna while she was in custody.

The woman cop in her statement said she had seen an ED officer by the name of Radhakrishnan giving Swapna an offer to extricate her from the case. He wanted Swapna to testify that the cash recovered from her locker was handed over to her by M Sivasankar, who was the former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. He also wanted Swapna to testify that Sivasankar had taken that cash from the CM.