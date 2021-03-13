STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi opens Global Ayurveda virtual festival

The Financial Times reports that global demand for spices such as turmeric and ginger is on the rise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ayurveda and traditional medicine gained more importance globally during time of Covid crisis, said Prime minister Narendra Modi.Speaking after Inaugurating the fourth Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF), on Friday, he said Ayurveda is inextricably linked with Indian culture and nature and it can be described as a comprehensive health system for human beings.

The Financial Times reports that global demand for spices such as turmeric and ginger is on the rise. This indicates a good opportunity for the Ayurvedic sector to grow. Traditional medicine with modern therapies for a healthier future is the necessity of the world and everyone realises it. Prime Minister said that people are realising the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in stimulating humanity.

“India promotes ‘Wellness tourism’ (Healthy tourism). Wellness tourism is not only about treating the disease but also treating the disease for greater well-being” he said. He added that this is an important pillar of Indian Ayurveda and tourism. This is a great opportunity waiting for the country. Do not give up,” Narendra Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that he was announcing all the support from the Central Government for this. The launch of the National AYUSH Mission of India shows the importance given to Ayurveda. It strengthens Ayurvedic treatment and education. The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the launch of a global centre for traditional medicine in India. It is a welcome step that students from different countries are coming to India to study Ayurveda. The Prime Minister said that the country’s policy on Ayurveda is in line with the World Health Organization’s traditional treatments for 2014-2023.

Swasthasya Swatha Rakshanam, Atturasya Vikarasamanam- that is, Ayurveda not only heals wounds but also protects the health of the whole body. The Prime Minister also reminded that Ayurveda says that if you enjoy food with patience and slowness, you will not have to go to the hospital.

