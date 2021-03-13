Revision classes for Std X, XII to resume

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the state government postponed the SSLC and HSE examinations following the approval from the Election Commission of India, the education department has decided to extend the revision classes for Class X and XII at schools to March 31.

However, the department instructed the schools not to insist the students to be physically present at schools. The model examinations for the classes have been completed. Earlier, the SSLC and HSE examinations were scheduled from March 17 to 30. But the government had approached the Election Commission proposing it to postpone the examinations next month in the wake of assembly elections.

Also, ‘First Bell’, the virtual classes of state syllabus, will be aired for students in the KITE Victer’s television channel for Classes I to IX till March end. The department is looking into the possibility of extending them till April. The students and a section of teachers have raised apprehensions and protest against the government’s move as the students were looking forward to finish off the examinations as early as possible.