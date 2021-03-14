Kerala Assembly polls: Expenditure monitoring work begins in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The observers appointed by the Election Commission of India to monitor expenditure of candidates in the upcoming assembly election have commenced work in the district. Four observers have been appointed for the 14 constituencies in the district. They held a preliminary discussion with District Collector Navjot Khosa, who is also the district election officer, here on Friday. The observers expressed satisfaction over the preparedness in the district for monitoring electoral expenses and also directed officials to ensure strict monitoring at all stages of poll campaign.

Each observer will examine the electoral expenses constituency wise. While Sangeeta Yadav will be the observer for Varkala, Attingal and Chirayinkeezhu constituencies, Prem Prakash Meena will be the observer for Nedumangad, Vamanapuram and Aruvikkara and Lakshman Singh Gurjar the observer for Parasala, Kattakkada, Kovalam and Neyyattinkara.

The electoral expenses of candidates in Kazhakkoottam, Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram and Nemom constituencies will be monitored by Dinesh Badgujar. The observers also directed the district collector to install CCTV cameras at all border check posts. They also assessed the mechanism to check the inflow of liquor and drugs into the district in areas prone to such illegal practices.