STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Papanasam beach near Thiruvananthapuram on a prayer for tourism resurrection

Normally, tourism season in Varkala stretches from November to May, but the picturesque location is almost empty with only a few visitors and most of the shops and resorts remain closed these days.

Published: 15th March 2021 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

A deserted look of Papanasam beach near Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

A deserted look of Papanasam beach near Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

It is believed that a dip in the pure waters of the Varkala beach, located about 10 km from Varkala town, can rid the body of impurities. No wonder it enjoys the name, Papanasam beach. The beach is also important for Hindus as offerings for departed souls are made here.

Normally, tourism season in Varkala stretches from November to May, but the picturesque location is almost empty with only a few visitors and most of the shops and resorts remain closed these days. Despite the pandemic scare, the beach, one of the best tourist destinations in Thiruvananthapuram, was reopened for the public on November 1 last year.

Since no foreign tourists are arriving in the country, only domestic tourists visit the beach now. Tourism season has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown. Only a few cafes and small shops, most of them owned by people from Kashmir and Rajasthan, selling handicrafts, apparels and souvenirs on the way to the beach are open.

"Now, there is no season or foreign tourists. The state government could do nothing as the pandemic has hit across the globe," said Vinod, a resident and employee of a homestay.

He said the Left government made remarkable contributions to the development of the tourism sector. He used to be at the beach in the morning in search of customers for his homestay. Graffiti of the LDF candidate seeking votes on walls of private compounds along the road greet people.

Though Varkala is considered a Left bastion as a majority of local bodies are under its rule for long, Congress had been winning the assembly seat till 2016. LDF, which wrested the seat last time, is confident of retaining it. Vinod exuded confidence in this regard saying that the government has done everything it can amid the challenges of the flood, Nipah outbreak and current COVID-19 spread. 

Local vendors have been the worst affected due to the lockdown. Sajeevan, a Varkala native, who eked out a living by renting out umbrellas and beds to tourists visiting the beach, has now turned into a tender coconut seller.

"The umbrellas and beds were rented out for Rs 200. Before the pandemic, foreign travellers used to visit the beach in the morning to take a dip and spend time here until noon. Now, only those who have arrived in the district on job visas and are involved in business here come to take bath. So, I started selling tender coconuts. Now, I earn Rs 300-400 per day," Sajeevan said.

The situation is not different for Mujeeb, who imparts training in surfing at the beach. The southern side of the beach is known as the 'surfers' paradise. "I used to rent out the surfing boards for Rs 300 and impart training for Rs 1,500. Foreign tourists comprised the major chunk of customers. Only domestic tourists trickle in now and the business is very bleak," said Mujeeb.

He said that the crisis faced by people in the tourism and allied sector will be over only if foreigners start visiting the place as they spend more money. Rahman (54), a lifeguard on duty, was seen watching tourists moving along the shore. He directed a foreign woman who was taking a dip not to go further since the sea was rough.

"Foreigners are polite and obey instructions but the domestic tourists are careless about their safety. We are forced to do duty in consecutive shifts these days as only domestic tourists are visiting the beach. We hope the next government will consider our plight. For the past 30 years, I have been working on daily wages," said Rahman, a native of Chilakkoor near Varkala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Papanasam beach Varkala town Thiruvananthapuram beach
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp