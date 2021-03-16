Eight candidates file papers in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight candidates filed nomination papers on Monday in the district, the second day for filing nominations for the assembly elections. The last date for filing nominations is Friday. On the first day, two candidates filed nomination papers. On Monday V Joy, the CPM candidate in Varkala constituency, V K Prasanth, the CPM candidate in Vattiyoorkavu constituency and Left independent candidate Antony Raju in Thiruvananthapuram constituency filed nomination papers.

The other candidates who filed nomination papers are S Ebinu, who is contesting as an independent candidate in Nedumangad constituency and A N Sushil and Abhilash Vadakkan Davis, who are contesting as independents in Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

On Sunday, Left candidate in Kovalam constituency A Neelalohithadasan Nadar and Christopher Shaju, independent candidate in Parassala constituency, filed the nomination papers in the district. Meanwhile, district collector Navjyot Khosa on Monday informed candidates that all campaigns should be held as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission. The district collector who is also the district election officer, told political party representatives that the campaign should be held in a cost-effective manner and nomination filing should also be held as per the rules.