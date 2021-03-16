‘Ayush plays key role in containing Covid spread’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Ministry of Ayush plays a crucial role in containing the spread of Covid-19 in the country, said Dr S S Savirkar, chairman, Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homeopathy. Addressing a virtual conference on ‘Ayurveda and Immune System’ at the fourth edition of Global Ayurveda Festival on Monday, Savirkar maintained that the ministry has released a set of guidelines for each stage of Covid-19 vaccination.

The conference evaluated that texts on ayurveda put forward clear references and perspectives on disease prevention. “The epistemology of ayurveda is extensive. Sickness, strength and rejuvenation are not limited to the definitions of modern medicine. Our ancient ayurveda texts have given details on surgery and post-surgical care.

Ayurveda is a balanced treatment. It is not a cure for a disease. The treatment instead is tailored to suit each climate and individual body type,” he said. Dr M P Ishwara Sharma, Vaidya P Ram Manohar, Dr L Mahadevan, Dr Anupam Srivastava and Dr C Suresh Kumar also spoke.