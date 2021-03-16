STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Ayush plays key role in containing Covid spread’

The conference evaluated that texts on ayurveda put forward clear references and perspectives on disease prevention. 

Published: 16th March 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

ayurveda, ayurvedic medicines

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Ministry of Ayush plays a crucial role in containing the spread of Covid-19 in the country, said Dr S S Savirkar, chairman, Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homeopathy. Addressing a virtual conference on ‘Ayurveda and Immune System’ at the fourth edition of Global Ayurveda Festival on Monday, Savirkar maintained that the ministry has released a set of guidelines for each stage of Covid-19 vaccination. 

The conference evaluated that texts on ayurveda put forward clear references and perspectives on disease prevention. “The epistemology of ayurveda is extensive. Sickness, strength and rejuvenation are not limited to the definitions of modern medicine. Our ancient ayurveda texts have given details on surgery and post-surgical care.

Ayurveda is a balanced treatment. It is not a cure for a disease. The treatment instead is tailored to suit each climate and individual body type,” he said.  Dr M P Ishwara Sharma, Vaidya P Ram Manohar, Dr L Mahadevan, Dr Anupam Srivastava and Dr C  Suresh Kumar also spoke. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayush COVID 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp