Work of smart roads to kickstart soon

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to uncertainties, conversion of city roads into smart roads as part of the Smart City mission will kickstart soon. The preliminary works of the projects have begun. Last month, Mumbai-based Nak Constructions and RK Madhani Group won the contract for the execution of the project.

NAK Constructions aims to complete the project by 2022. RK Madani Group will develop roads under the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) and PWD in the city. A total of 46km will be developed.The work will commence in May after the model election code of conduct are lifted. However, the city corporation is yet to hold talks with V R Krishna Teja Mylavarapu, new CEO of Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited, who joined two weeks back.

Mayor Arya Rajendran told TNIE that the preliminary works of the project have been completed and the high-level discussion with Smart City will be held after the elections. “All elected representatives are busy with campaigning now. But we are committed enough to ensure that the road development will be completed in time,” she said.

The central scheme will cover nine wards of the city corporation. Out of the 46km stretch, 10km will be within the city corporation limits and 36km part of KRFB and PWD. Of the 36km, 20km falls under PWD and 16km under KRFB.

“At present, the survey is being conducted. We are expecting to complete the roads under city corporation by next year and other roads by 2023”, said Sanoop Gopi Krishna, general manager, Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited. The Althara-Thycaud stretch that has been under-developed for the past several years will also get a facelift under this project.