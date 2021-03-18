Toonz Academy to offer GA Menon scholarshsip

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Toonz Academy, the Technopark-based training division of the award-winning animation studio Toonz Animation India Pvt Ltd, will offer G A Menon Memorial Scholarships for animation for its animation Film Making Advanced course slated to begin in April.The scholarship is open for all creative aspirants between 18 and 28 years of age with a knack for painting, drawing, sketching, and photography or any other creative skill.

This scholarship from Toonz Academy is especially aimed at less fortunate, talented artists from the economically backward sections of the society. The duration of the course is 12 months and the key areas covered will include character modelling, background, organic character texturing, lighting, character rigging, character animation, and particle effects, dynamics, and compositing.

On completion of the course, the top performers will have an opportunity for a three-month internship at the Toonz Animation Studio. Eligible candidates, based on performance, will get up to 100 per cent scholarship.“G A Menon was an inspiring leader, and this scholarship is a tribute to a man with an undying spirit that influenced many people around him to aim high and excel,” said P Jayakumar, CEO, Toonz Animation India.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship can register online on www.toonzacademy.com and upload your artwork. The last date for receiving applications is March 27. Once the applications are screened, an expert panel of creative consultants from Toonz will conduct a personal interview and aptitude test before awarding the scholarships. For further queries, contact 9249494908/0471-3042500

