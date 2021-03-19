STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chalai traders cry foul, demand slashing service fee for waste management 

As per the fee fixed by the corporation council, the service providers charge anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 from small and large shops respectively within the corporation limits.

Published: 19th March 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

A two wheeler wading through heaps of waste dumped along the Pump House Road, a busy stretch connecting Attakulangara Bypass and Chalai in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of traders under the Chalai health circle are expressing their dissent against the decentralised waste management plan of the city corporation. The traders are refusing to hand over the waste generated at their shops to private service providers who have been brought in by the civic body for carting away waste. 

As per the fee fixed by the corporation council, the service providers charge anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 from small and large shops respectively within the corporation limits. Lack of land for waste disposal and facilities for managing large quantities of plastic and solid waste generated in the division is turning into a headache for the health authorities. Most alleys and public places in Chalai are witnessing accumulation of waste with dumping of garbage bags becoming more rampant. 

‘Fee too high’
Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi Chalai Unit president V L Suresh said most traders cannot afford the huge service fee levied by private waste disposal companies. “Earlier we used to pay around `50 for waste management, it has now gone upto `500 for small shops. Ever since the pandemic outbreak, traders have been at the receiving end and business men are struggling to make both ends meet. It is unfair to charge us for waste disposal which is the responsibility of the civic body,” said Suresh.

He added that even main roads inside the market are turning into dumping grounds. “It’s not the traders who are involved in dumping of waste. We are ready to hand over the waste to private companies if they reduce their fee. The amount of waste generated at shops varies depending on the business. A vegetable or fruit shop will have more solid waste and the kind of waste generated at a textile shop or a utensil shop will be different. As per the current norm, all shops have to pay this same amount which is unfair. We have brought the issue to the notice of civic authorities and have demanded to convene an all party meeting to resolve the same,” added Suresh. 

No place to dump waste
The Pump House Road, one of the key roads linking the Chalai Market with Attakulangara bypass, is testament to city’s faltering waster management system. Chalai ward councillor Simi Jyothish alleged that the service providers employed by the civic body are the one dumping waste in Chalai.

“We are struggling to manage waste in the ward because of lack of land. There is huge resistance among residents and traders as waste dumping is turning into a menace. When I raised the issue with the council, I was told that it is the responsibility of the ward councilor to find land for waste disposal but there is just no available land,” said Simi. 

She added that the only way out is to bring in more service providers to cart away waste generated in Chalai. “But the rate fixed by the corporation is too high and the traders are not ready to cooperate. More discussions will be held to sort out the issue.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
waste management  Chalai
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp