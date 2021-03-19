STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

No more stress for your big day

Technopark-based startup ‘Matrimore’ hopes to help small service providers catering to the wedding industry tackle  financial slump due to pandemic 

Published: 19th March 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Richin R Chandran and Shanavas A

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Since the pandemic outbreak, the wedding industry has suffered a major setback. People involved in ancillary businesses, including caterers and photographers, continue to face the brunt of the slowdown. Coming to the rescue of vendors, Technopark-based startup Matrimore has launched a user engagement platform that not only provides a global platform for small-scale businesses but also acts as a one-stop platform for all the wedding needs of the customers.

Founded by Richin R Chandran and Shanavas A, Matrimore was launched with the aim of bringing all businesses, along with their products and services related to the wedding industry, under one roof. The platform aids customers to choose from a range of budget-friendly options for their big day. 

“Many wedding service providers such as caterers, photographers, wedding planners were left with no work after the lockdown was imposed. Weddings had to become low-key affairs held in the presence of just the family members.

We noticed that many service providers had to close down their business due to the crisis while others struggled to stay afloat. However, these businesses do not have a comprehensive platform to showcase their products. Hence, we thought of coming up with something that would benefit not only the vendors but also the users,” said Richin, founder and CEO.

Shanavas A, who is the co-founder and CFO of Matrimore said, “Small businesses and self-employed people can also join the digital platform upon registering themselves as service-providers wherein they can create a public profile and list their products. Already more than 100 businesses have registered with the platform.” 

Apart from vendors, the platform also helps customers post their requirements and get the best quotation. Clients can connect with the best service provider without delay. The vendor onboarding currently under way. Matrimore is available on the web, Android, and iOS platforms and is registered with the KSUM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp