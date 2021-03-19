No more stress for your big day

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Since the pandemic outbreak, the wedding industry has suffered a major setback. People involved in ancillary businesses, including caterers and photographers, continue to face the brunt of the slowdown. Coming to the rescue of vendors, Technopark-based startup Matrimore has launched a user engagement platform that not only provides a global platform for small-scale businesses but also acts as a one-stop platform for all the wedding needs of the customers.

Founded by Richin R Chandran and Shanavas A, Matrimore was launched with the aim of bringing all businesses, along with their products and services related to the wedding industry, under one roof. The platform aids customers to choose from a range of budget-friendly options for their big day.

“Many wedding service providers such as caterers, photographers, wedding planners were left with no work after the lockdown was imposed. Weddings had to become low-key affairs held in the presence of just the family members.

We noticed that many service providers had to close down their business due to the crisis while others struggled to stay afloat. However, these businesses do not have a comprehensive platform to showcase their products. Hence, we thought of coming up with something that would benefit not only the vendors but also the users,” said Richin, founder and CEO.

Shanavas A, who is the co-founder and CFO of Matrimore said, “Small businesses and self-employed people can also join the digital platform upon registering themselves as service-providers wherein they can create a public profile and list their products. Already more than 100 businesses have registered with the platform.”

Apart from vendors, the platform also helps customers post their requirements and get the best quotation. Clients can connect with the best service provider without delay. The vendor onboarding currently under way. Matrimore is available on the web, Android, and iOS platforms and is registered with the KSUM.