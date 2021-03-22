STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Preservatives in excess, beware of ready-to-cook items

The Food Safety Department has warned people against using ready-to-cook chappati, porotta and pathiri containing preservatives in excess of the prescribed levels. 

Published: 22nd March 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

The commissioner has asked consumers to approach food testing laboratories if they suspect the quality of a product.

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Food Safety Department has warned people against using ready-to-cook chappati, porotta and pathiri containing preservatives in excess of the prescribed levels. Food Safety Commissioner A R Ajayakumar said that food testing laboratories under his department have reported excessive use of sorbic acid and benzoic acid in most of the half-cooked chappati, porotta and pathiri packets available in the market. “The preservatives were used above the permissible limit prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Consuming such food can cause diabetes and kidney ailments,” he said. 

The commissioner has asked consumers to approach food testing laboratories if they suspect the quality of a product. The Food Safety Department’s warning is based on the testing of random samples collected by its officers across the state. “The permissible amount of sorbic acid in packed chappati, porotta or pathiri is 1,000 ppm (parts per million). The level was 70 per cent above the permissible limit in most of the brands tested,” said an officer who took part in the quality checking. Also, the FSSAI does not permit the use of benzoic acid in these products, he said.The excess use of preservative points to a possible foul play by the manufacturers.“1,000 ppm is sufficient for a shelf life until the expiry date of five days. Excess use could be to sell unsold products in new packets,” the officer said.  

Recent inspections also found pesticide residue above the permissible limit in spices brands. While some of them crossed the maximum residue level, a few contained pesticides not permitted by FSSAI. Excess use or use of non-approved pesticides like ethion can cause severe health problems and illnesses like cancer in consumers, according to the officer.       

HOW TO CHECK QUALITY

Consumers have two options to check the quality of a food product at the regional Government Analytical Food Testing Laboratories. They can approach the regional laboratory concerned and get a product tested by paying a fee. The sample packet should be submitted unopened.The lab in Thiruvananthapuram caters to people in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam. The lab in Ernakulam is for those residing in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki and Palakkad. The Kozhikode lab covers Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ready to cook Food safety
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp