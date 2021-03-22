Preservatives in excess, beware of ready-to-cook items

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Food Safety Department has warned people against using ready-to-cook chappati, porotta and pathiri containing preservatives in excess of the prescribed levels. Food Safety Commissioner A R Ajayakumar said that food testing laboratories under his department have reported excessive use of sorbic acid and benzoic acid in most of the half-cooked chappati, porotta and pathiri packets available in the market. “The preservatives were used above the permissible limit prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Consuming such food can cause diabetes and kidney ailments,” he said.

The commissioner has asked consumers to approach food testing laboratories if they suspect the quality of a product. The Food Safety Department’s warning is based on the testing of random samples collected by its officers across the state. “The permissible amount of sorbic acid in packed chappati, porotta or pathiri is 1,000 ppm (parts per million). The level was 70 per cent above the permissible limit in most of the brands tested,” said an officer who took part in the quality checking. Also, the FSSAI does not permit the use of benzoic acid in these products, he said.The excess use of preservative points to a possible foul play by the manufacturers.“1,000 ppm is sufficient for a shelf life until the expiry date of five days. Excess use could be to sell unsold products in new packets,” the officer said.

Recent inspections also found pesticide residue above the permissible limit in spices brands. While some of them crossed the maximum residue level, a few contained pesticides not permitted by FSSAI. Excess use or use of non-approved pesticides like ethion can cause severe health problems and illnesses like cancer in consumers, according to the officer.

HOW TO CHECK QUALITY

Consumers have two options to check the quality of a food product at the regional Government Analytical Food Testing Laboratories. They can approach the regional laboratory concerned and get a product tested by paying a fee. The sample packet should be submitted unopened.The lab in Thiruvananthapuram caters to people in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam. The lab in Ernakulam is for those residing in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki and Palakkad. The Kozhikode lab covers Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod.