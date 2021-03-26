D Raja, Kanhaiya Kumar to tour Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI general secretary D Raja will attend the party’s poll campaigning at Peringottukara, Irinjalakkuda and Kaipamangalam on March 26 (Friday). He will attend public meetings at Thachamparambu and Mannarkkad the next day.

Party’s national executive member Annie Raja will tour Vaikom, Piravom and Muvattupuzha on Friday. Her Wayanad tour is on March 28. CPI national executive member Kanhaiya Kumar will address public meetings at Muvattupuzha and Ollur on March 31. He will attend a road show in Pattambi at 3.30pm.