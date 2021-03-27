Candidates and their gastronomical haunts during Kerala election trail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mercury levels are on the rise and we are all trying to take cover under the shades this summer. But for candidates of the upcoming assembly elections, there is no time to sit down. Arya U R caught up with some of the star campaigners to find out what keeps them going

A soft spot for ‘Nariyal Ka Pani’

The BJP’s veteran candidate, Kummanam Rajashekharan follows a vegetarian diet. He starts his day with a vegan breakfast. The veteran keeps himself hydrated throughout the day with ‘Ilaneer’ or coconut water. To avoid getting exhausted, the Nemom constituency candidate also consumes dry fruits and enjoys a sip of sugar-free tea at regular intervals.

Kanji to curd rice, says Krishnakumar

An actor by profession, Krishnakumar knows a thing or two about keeping a strict diet. “I have my three-time meals along with party workers. I prefer the simple Malayali diet — dosa and vada, kanji and coconut chammanthi, chapati and kurma or even a bowl of curd rice,” he says.

Oats power for Veena Nair

For Vattiyoorkavu constituency UDF candidate Veena Nair, her food habits changed since the first day of campaigning. She balances it with a light diet. She sets out for campaigning around 6am after a glass of oats. “Lunch may fall anywhere between 12.30pm and 3pm. You can’t have a routine during this schedule” she says.

Magic in a flask of hot water

VK Prasanth who is popular among the youngsters starts his day after having dosa, sambar or idli made by his wife. “Lunch will be with party workers or at the residences of our comrades,” he says. The former mayor insists on drinking warm water throughout the day. “I always make it a point to eat dinner at home no matter how late it gets,” he says.

Ambika’s secret is staying hydrated

O S Ambika, LDF candidate in Attingal constituency, believes in the superpower of hydration. Juices and water keep her full all day. “I eat my breakfast inside the campaign vehicle. Eating on time is hard, so my daughter-in-law packs snacks and fruits for me,” she says.