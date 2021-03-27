LDF's Joy plays down UDF man Shafeer’s modest card

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF candidate in Varkala, BRM Shafeer is addressing a gathering near the Ammankovil Junction on Thursday. After introducing himself, the candidate took out a mobile phone from his pocket and flashed the image of a mansion. “This is not mine. Please do not fall for their fake campaign. I’m not that rich. I’m a commoner like you and can understand your issues better than anyone else,” he says amid claps and cheers by party workers.

With just a fortnight left for the assembly election, campaigning in Varkala has taken an unexpected turn with the CPM endorsing a picture circulated on social media claiming it to be Shafeer’s house. The UDF candidate took to the social media to counter the allegation and posted revenue documents which showed that the mansion belonged to his neighbour. Sooner the campaign to prove Shafeer’s ‘affluence’ left the LDF red-faced.

LDF candidate and sitting MLA V Joy admitted to having raised the allegation at a few meetings. “We stopped it as soon as we learnt it was a fake message. But I would say his claims on his poor background are false. He is a practising advocate for the past 12 years. His wife is a lecturer at the government-run University Institute of Technology. I wonder how he can claim to be a poor man,” Joy told TNIE.

“All through the campaign I’ve focussed on the development works I did here. New facilities at the taluk hospital and hi-tech schools are to name a few. People will definitely give me a second term,” Joy said.

The UDF seems to be betting big on the candidate’s humble origin. But Shafeer’s arrival at the meeting venue at Ammankovil Junction was a bit contradictory to the mike announcement on his poor background. His convoy was elegant with the escort of over a dozen bikers, campaign vehicles, photo and video crew. Shafeer’s “humble background” and a polarisation of the Muslim votes are possible threats to an otherwise easy win for Joy, according to the LDF. “Joy has a commendable track record in development projects. He cannot be defeated in a fair political fight and hence this sentimental approach by the rival candidate,” said a CPM leader part of Joy’s election team.

The UDF candidate ruled out a polarisation but said the votes of large disgruntled sections in all communities will work in his favour. Adding to the CPM’s fear, a section of religious leaders have reportedly thrown their weight behind Shafeer.

“Varkala has not seen any major development project during the LDF candidate’s tenure. I will bring in development to this constituency and work for the uplift of the poor,” Shafeer says.

The LDF hopes for a reverse polarisation in its favour if Shafeer succeeds in the consolidation of Muslim votes. NDA has fielded BDJS district president Aji S R M who represented the front in the previous election as well. Aji expressed hope that he could win the election this time. The increased popularity for the NDA, as reflected in the previous Lok Sabha poll and municipality election, will work wonders for him, he says. Four times since the formation of the constituency in 1980, Varkala was represented by senior CPM leader Varkala Radhakrishnan. Congress leader Varkala Kahar won four times afterwards. Joy defeated Kahar in the 2016 election with a margin of over 2,000 votes.