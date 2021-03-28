Dr SS Lal, Kadakampally spar over double entries in voters’ list

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has put the ruling front on the defensive in the bogus voters and double entries issues, a war of words has erupted between Dr SS Lal, Congress candidate and his opponent Kadakampally Surendran of the CPM.

On Saturday, it came to light that Dr Lal has got double votes who maintained that it shows the failure on the part of the LDF Government for not updating his records. Dr Lal informed that his voter’s ID card was 28 years old where the photograph is beyond recognition. Hence he had updated his photograph through an application filed from an Akshaya Centre.

“But unfortunately, the authorities did not remove the previous details. However, when this came to my notice, I had approached the Election Commission to have it rectified”, said Dr Lal. He had approached Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena highlighting that he had found an old entry of his name in Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency which was not deleted. Dr Lal has sought urgent action for removal of the previous entry from the voters’ list with immediate effect.

However, Kadakampally Surendran took a jibe at the Opposition citing that the doubling of voters is akin to pickpockets seen in festival grounds. Kadakampally has sought an apology from Dr Lal for raising baseless allegations against the LDF on Friday. “Now Chennithala, who had been alleging of having bogus voters has realised that it is their own people who have come under this category”, said Kadakampally.