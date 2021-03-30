STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corp to set up multi-speciality veterinary hospital soon

Currently, around 400 sterilisations are happening in the capital every month as part of the ABC programme.

Published: 30th March 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To make the Animal Birth Control  (ABC) programme more effective in the state capital, the city corporation is gearing up to set up a first-of its-kind exclusive ABC Centre- cum-multi-speciality veterinary hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The plan is to set up the facility on the lines of the multi-speciality hospital at Kozhikode. The hospital would act as a one-stop care centre for all pet-related emergencies and offer medical care for rescued animals.

The facility would be coming up at Thiruvallam. 
Currently, around 400 sterilisations are happening in the capital every month as part of the ABC programme. But due to the lack of a dedicated facility, the corporation is unable to increase the count which is the only way to keep in check the multiplying dog population. As per the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), around 17,400 dog bite cases (both pets/strays) were reported in the district during 2020. 

With the veterinary hospital at Pettah lying defunct, the sterilisation drive had slowed down in the capital. According to officials, compared to Kozhikode Corporation, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is spending more money on sterilisation. “The new facility will have well-defined machinery, the corporation’s own team, and infrastructure. In Kozhikode, around twenty dogs are getting sterilised everyday. A dedicated team is necessary to make the drive more effective. We will be hiring four veterinary doctors to set up seven to eight canal cages, three vehicles and teams for dog catching,” said the official. 

Another challenge is that there is no data on the stray dog population in the state capital. “Currently, the civic body has no dedicated team for carrying out sterilisation drives and, unfortunately, there is no data on the stray dog population in the city. We will be able to curb an exponential increase in the stray dog population only after sterilising at least 80 per cent of the strays.

Once the facility comes up, the issue would be resolved,” said the official.  The new facility is expected to cost around Rs 1.5 - Rs 2 crore. “We are planning to kick off the project by the end of this year. We will start preparing the project report of the proposal once we get the in-principle approval from the council,” the official added. The authorities are also planning to set up a pet licensing facility at the centre. “Currently, we are unable to give proper care for the stray animals that are sick or injured. The new facility would be able to help,” the official said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp