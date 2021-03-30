STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Randeep Surjewala alleges pact among Kerala, Centre and Adani Group

There is a tacit understanding between Pinarayi Vijayan, Central government and Adani Group, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala has said.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is a tacit understanding between Pinarayi Vijayan, Central government and Adani Group, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala has said. Addressing the press here on Monday, he said due to this understanding, the Centre is reluctant to take action against the Left government in Kerala even after the Central agencies have received vital information against the office of chief minister, ministers and speaker in connection with the gold smuggling case.

He asked whether the state government has any plans to buy 300 MW wind power from Adani Group by shelling out `8,785 crore. He also asked if the state has entered into a long-term agreement for 25 years to buy wind power from Adani at a price of `2.90 per unit even as the tariff of the renewable energy was `1.99 per unit till November 2020.

Whether this agreement has resulted in the increase of stakes of Adani Green Energy to a high of `1251.05, he asked. “Why is the state eager to buy power from Adani Group without doing anything to domestically produce renewable energy. Had the state brought renewable energy certificate, it could have supplied the energy at `1per unit. The new rate of `2.90 per unit creates an additional burden of `1,000 crore on the people of the state, he said.

He wondered whether the state’s objection against Adani Group over the Trivandrum airport privatisation was a ploy to hoodwink the people at a time when it is making deals with Adani and Centre.

