STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

 Kerala Elections: Fighting the social media battle

Be it making catchy videos, memes or posters, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo their voters.

Published: 31st March 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Be it making catchy videos, memes or posters, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo their voters. With assembly elections around the corner, social media cells of LDF, UDF and BJP are making the most of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Interestingly, the social media cells are managed by groups of young people who are adept at putting together short videos, parody videos, memes, campaign songs, street shows and digital posters for the candidates or the party, sometimes praising them, or at other times, offering the opponent a blow below the belt.

CAPTURING THE GOLDEN MOMENTS
While BJP has special social media cells for Nemom and district election wings, those handling the digital campaigns of the party opine that majority of the activity is done on Facebook. The official Facebook page of BJP already has over 79,000 followers.

“Short videos of candidates in which they share experiences and talk about how their lives have changed with the changing governments are quite popular on our page. We update the posts often. Candid moments of the candidates with voters are most trending. Capturing the right moments is the biggest challenge,” says Anand J S, who works with BJP’s social media team. Nearly 25 videos based on the 1991 Malayalam film ‘Sandesham’ highlighting the ‘choose the right party’ tagline has also been brought out by BJP. 

ALL HANDS ON THE DECK FOR CONGRESS
The Congress party has been quite active on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. However, WhatsApp is their main campaigning tool. Different teams handle their social media accounts and the each candidate’s team handles his/her respective social media channels. Trending topics and issues to be raised are picked up by the members of the digital team and these are discussed.

IT IS THE PEOPLE CONNECT FOR LDF

While the BJP is focusing on catching people’s attention on Facebook, the Left Democratic Front has rolled out over 1,000 WhatsApp groups in each constituency. Separate groups focus on issues voiced by citizens and the benefits they received. “A short video we did in which an elderly woman talks about the development in Kaattakada constituency has garnered a lot of likes,” says Mahesh A, who works at LDF’s social media cell.  Social media pages of V K Prasanth, the LDF candidate in Vttiyoorkkavu is also flooded with posters, campaign songs and parodies. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
social media  Kerala Elections
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp