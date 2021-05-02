Cyber attack on mayor Arya Rajendran; FIR registered

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cyberpolice in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Mayor Arya Rajendran in connection with the social media attack on her. The cyber-bullying was pertaining to the mayor’s post on Facebook on the inauguration of new gas furnaces at Shanthikavadam crematorium at Thycaud and the corporation’s decision to close the drug bank at SAT hospital at medical college here on Friday. Arya filed the complaint and demanded strong action against the culprits. In the complaint, Arya stated that she was verbally abused with obscene comments.

The Cyberpolice have registered an FIR under Information Technology (IT ) Act. The police said efforts are on to identify and nab the culprits. On Friday, she faced cyberbullying for her Facebook post saying that the gas furnaces in the crematorium was opened on war-footing. In the wake of the worsening situation of Covid- 19, her post drew flak and later she had to delete the post.

Many people commented saying that it was inappropriate for a responsible representative to say that the corporation has set up modern cemeteries at a time when the country was reeling under the pandemic. Many of them also raised allegations against her on closing the drug bank at the hospital when there are emergency cases owing to a stronger second Covid wave. CPM councillor D R Anil also filed a complaint against the social media abuse on the mayor.