STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cyber attack on mayor Arya Rajendran; FIR registered

Faces cyberbullying for Facebook post saying that gas furnaces in crematorium were opened on war-footing 

Published: 02nd May 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor Arya Rajendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cyberpolice in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Mayor Arya Rajendran in connection with the social media attack on her. The cyber-bullying was pertaining to the mayor’s post on Facebook on the inauguration of new gas furnaces at Shanthikavadam crematorium at Thycaud and the corporation’s decision to close the drug bank at SAT hospital at medical college here on Friday. Arya filed the complaint and demanded strong action against the culprits. In the complaint, Arya stated that she was verbally abused with obscene comments.

The Cyberpolice have registered an FIR under Information Technology (IT ) Act. The police said efforts are on to identify and nab the culprits. On Friday, she faced cyberbullying for her Facebook post saying that the gas furnaces in the crematorium was opened on war-footing. In the wake of the worsening situation of Covid- 19, her post drew flak and later she had to delete the post.

Many people commented saying that it was inappropriate for a responsible representative to say that the corporation has set up modern cemeteries at a time when the country was reeling under the pandemic. Many of them also raised allegations against her on closing the drug bank at the hospital when there are emergency cases owing to a stronger second Covid wave. CPM councillor D R Anil also filed a complaint against the social media abuse on the mayor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Arya Rajendran Cyber attack
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp