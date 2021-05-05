Ganja meant for lockdown sales seized

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police on Tuesday busted an inter-state drug racket that supplied narcotics to southern districts of Kerala. The police seized 150 kilogram ganja that were found to be hidden in an empty plot in the city and arrested three peddlers.

The contraband worth `80 lakh in the open market was being stored for sales during the lockdown period. The arrested were identified as Mukthar, 21, and Babu, 29, both hailing from Coimbatore - and Sreekuttan, 28, of Kayamkulam. The trio were arrested by Medical College Police.