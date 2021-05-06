24x7 oxygen war room facility set up

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure the availability of oxygen in the district, an oxygen war room has been opened at the collectorate. The 24-hour facility will monitor the availability of oxygen in various hospitals in the district, ensure that oxygen is delivered to the required places. It will also collect and store oxygen from various places, district collector Navjot Khosa has said.

The auditorium at Government Women’s College, Vazhuthacaud, has been designated as the district-level oxygen storage centre. All the oxygen required in the district will be stocked up here in the coming days. Oxygen cylinders stored at various establishments in the district such as HLL and Travancore Titanium and those in the possession of the fire force have been collected and stocked up at the storage centre set up in the college. Facilities are also provided for refilling the cylinders. The monitoring team in the oxygen war room of the Collectorate will constantly assess the oxygen status in hospitals in the district.