Congress will bounce back: Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having received a drubbing at Nemom, senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan has claimed that a BJP-CPM deal led to his defeat in the assembly election. The consolidation of minority votes in favour of the LDF paved the way for the front’s success, Muraleedharan told reporters at Indira Bhavan on Wednesday. He also said that Chief Minister-designate Pinarayi Vijayan does not desire to eliminate the BJP from the state.

Beginning his press meet by attacking Pinarayi for his claim that there was vote trade between the Congress and the BJP in 10 constituencies including Nemom, Muraleedharan stressed that the LDF had won in all these places. When voters have elected an LDF government, instead of showing modesty, Pinarayi is abusing the Opposition and the media, he said.Rallying behind the NSS leadership, Muraleedharan maintained that community organisations have freedom of speech.

“The CPM is trying to hurl stones at whoever criticises them which is not going to keep them in good stead. Neither Pinarayi nor the CPM leadership should take pride in the fact they have returned to power, which is like winning a jackpot. Even if the Congress sits in the Opposition for a decade, nothing will happen to the party. The Congress party has overcome much more setbacks,” Muraleedharan said.

At a time when there is a clamour for change of guard within the party, the Vadakara MP said that there are several leaders who have the calibre to become the party president. But he did take a jibe at his party colleagues saying there was none to take up the challenge of contesting from Nemom. “In Nemom, I was hopeful of getting the minority votes. It needs to be probed why those votes went in favour of the LDF when minority consolidation had always benefited the UDF,” the Congress leader said.