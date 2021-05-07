STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown 2.0: All services in place

With another lockdown starting Saturday, the traders in the capital are bracing themselves for the anticipated surge in online orders. TNIE looks at how the capital city is preparing

Published: 07th May 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

A motorist being stopped by police officials at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram for not wearing a mask properly | Vincent Pulickal

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In May last year, we would have never anticipated that in a year, we would be struggling to fight the second wave of Covid. However, the city’s population is more prepared this time, having lived with the pandemic for a year now. The Corporation has opened a helpdesk to assist citizens in need. The helpdesk is offering a slew of services for Covid patients, those in quarantine and home isolation, providing them medical assistance, transportation and food. 

The supermarkets in the capital are also gearing up for online sales. “Only huge players will have online ordering options. Many small-scale traders would suffer. We expect more support from the district administration. If they give our delivery boys special passes, we could make more deliveries,” said Venkit Raj, vice-president Supermarket Welfare Association Kerala (SWAK), Thiruvananthapuram.  

The hotels and restaurants in the state capital will continue to deliver food via applications like Swiggy and Zomato. District president of Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association (KHRA) B Vijayakumar said that they would too, as long as the government allows it. 

WISER THE SECOND TIME

M Sasidharan Nair, from the Confederation of Residents’ Association, said that residents are more aware of how to do things this time. “Ration shops and grocery shops will remain open at least once daily. Also, there are plenty of online options available. We also have WhatsApp groups to help each other. Last year, we made arrangements to deliver food to vulnerable groups through these,” said Sasidharan Nair.

SupplyCo, Consumerfed step in
Many public sector undertakings including Consumerfed and SupplyCo will help consumers place their order online or over the phone and get it delivered. A senior official of SupplyCo said that they launched their online platform - BigCart - last month. “We have already piloted the project in the state capital. We tied up with Matsyafed, KEPCO and Horticorp to deliver all essential items to consumers. We are also collaborating with AN Needs, a private delivery agency which will start their operations this week. We urge the public to use this platform more and avoid venturing out for purchases,” said the official. The Kerala State Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (Consumerfed) has launched home delivery of all items available through its Triveni Super Markets. 

A60 meal scheme
A top official of the corporation said that the civic body has launched a D60 meal scheme. “We have tied up with Janakeeya Hotels to deliver three meals at D60 for our citizens. Anybody can place an order and avail this service. The food will be delivered as three decent meals. If there is a demand for community kitchens, we will open a few,” said the official. 

Corporation control room numbers -0471-2377702, 0471-2377706

SupplyCo
Site - trivandrum.bigcartkerala.com

Call/WhatsApp - 8921731931

Matsyafed
www.matsyafedfreshmeen.com
Contact 8086380862
Email- mfedfreshmeen@gmail.com
Private stores doing delivery
Reliance supermarket
www.jiomart.com
Contact - 7000370003
Pothys 
www.pothysmart.com
WhatsApp number - 9633133733

Ramachandran stores
www.homedelivery.ramachandran.in Contact - 8592922727

