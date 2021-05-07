Suspected Robinhood thief lands in Goa cops’ net

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Bihar native, who is suspected to have committed a theft at the house of a leading jeweller here, has landed in Goa police net in a similar case. The city police identified that it was Mohammed Irfan, who had struck at the house of Bhima Jewellers chairman on April 14.

From the CCTV visuals, the cops came to the conclusion that the crime was committed by Irfan. Irfan was arrested earlier this year by Delhi police for his alleged role in multiple thefts in Delhi and neighbouring states. The Delhi police had claimed that Irfan only struck at posh residences and used the wealth amassed for footing his charity works and indulging in luxury. The police had also said that Irfan wanted to evolve as an influential youth leader in his home state and used a portion of his ill-gotten money to organise health camps.

Confirming the arrest, a Museum police officer said that they have sent the details of the case registered against Irfan to their counterparts in Goa. “While questioning him, the Goa police would also seek information from him regarding the theft committed here. We can record his arrest only later,” said the officer.

The burglary had taken place in the house of B Govindan. In the visuals captured by a CCTV camera in the house, the suspect was seen removing his mask. As per the police, gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 2.15 lakh and cash amounting to Rs 80000 were found stolen.