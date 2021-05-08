STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Biggest haul: 400kg of ganja seized, two carriers arrested

Excise Circle Inspector T Anikumar, who headed the operation, said the seized contraband was worth Rs two crore in the market.

Published: 08th May 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Ganja

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In one of the biggest ganja hauls reported here in recent times,  the excise enforcement squad on Friday seized 405 kg of ganja from Mukkampalamoodu in rural parts of the state capital and arrested two youths in this connection. Harikrishnan, 27, of Thirumala and  Ashkar, 21, of  Vallakkadavu  are the arrested duo.

Excise Circle Inspector T Anikumar, who headed the operation, said the seized contraband was worth Rs two crore in the market. He said that the arrested persons were regular carriers of the contraband from neighbouring states and they were employed by a gang comprising Sreekariyam natives now settled in Bengaluru. The contraband was procured from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh and was brought to the state via Chennai.

“The contraband was smuggled via Chennai-Tirunelveli Highway. It was meant to be taken to a safe house at Edavacode near Sreekariyam. From there, the retail dealers were supposed to purchase the drug in smaller quantities,” Anikumar added.

According to sources, Ashkar was a notorious peddler in the city and he also doubled as an interstate drug carrier. They also  disclosed that the operation was launched on the basis of information received during the probe into the seizure of 200kg of ganja from Balaramapuram here five months ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ganja
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp