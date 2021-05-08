Help desks to the aid of migrant workers in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The restrictions imposed in the wake of the second wave of Covid have severely impacted the community of migrant labourers in the state. Since many industries have shut temporarily, several migrant workers have lost their jobs. Extending a helping hand to these migrants, Delhi-based Caritas India in association with the Malankara Social Service Society (MSSS), has started a migrant help desk called ‘Pravasi Bandhu’ in the resource centres functioning at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kannur.

The project titled ‘Sudhaar’ aims to facilitate the benefits of various government schemes. “We have been taking care of the needs of 200 migrants lodged in various houses near our society. We have opened the help desk in three dioceses for now. The plan is to start them in the other 29 dioceses in Kerala,” said Fr Thomas Mukalumpurath, executive director, Malankara Social Service Society.

“We are trying to mobilise them better with the help of the resource centres. The project facilitates various schemes in terms of health and education of their children brought out by the state government for the welfare of the migrants,” says Fr Paul Moonjely, executive director, Caritas India. The programme also aims to identify their problems and instil leadership qualities in them with the help of coordinators appointed at various resource centres, he added.

Sijo Thinavila, a coordinator at Thiruvananthapuram resource centre, said they are working round the clock to identify the migrants in their respective areas and are addressing the issues faced by them.

“We have identified the places of the migrant population, which include Kowdiar, Pattom, Thampanoor and Kazhakuttom. Through our help desks, we are providing psycho-social support to the migrants, who have been facing mental health issues due to job loss. Information on vaccine availability and the importance of getting vaccinated are also being conveyed to the migrants,” Sijo said.

Help in Kochi too

In Kochi, the coordinators are focusing on the migrant workers residing in Thevara, those working in Maradu Seafood Exporting Company and staying in labour camps. “Initially, we had focused on providing masks to the migrants. Now, we are concentrating on providing them with food kits so that nobody goes hungry during the lockdown,” Anandu Shaji, coordinator at Kochi resource centre said.