Single-day Covid-19 cases cross 4k-mark in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, the single day Covid -19 cases crossed the 4,000 mark in the district. The district recorded 4,560 Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday. The test positivity rate rose to 31.6 percent. A total of 2,403 persons who were under treatment have been cured. In all 36,480 persons are currently being treated for Covid-19 in the district. Among those diagnosed with the disease on Saturday, 4,271 were infected through contact, including eight health workers.

As many as 6,781 people have been placed in quarantine for showing symptoms of Covid-19. In all, 88,730 persons are in quarantine. As many as 4,999 people who were in quarantine till Friday completed the quarantine period successfully without showing any symptoms.