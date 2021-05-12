STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Eid-Ul-Fitr: Norms issued for home delivery of meat products

The Local Self Government Department circular has directed various civic bodies to ensure that the guidelines on sale of meat products are strictly complied with.

Published: 12th May 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitation workers engaged in cleaning work without any safety gear, at Station Kadavu near Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The corporation officials maintain that the workers are supplied wi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has issued guidelines for door delivery of meat products during Eid-Ul-Fitr. The Local Self Government Department circular has directed various civic bodies to ensure that the guidelines on sale of meat products are strictly complied with.

Local bodies have been directed to hold online meetings with representatives of meat traders’ associations and urge them to switch to door delivery so as to prevent crowding in front of shops. Action will be taken against meat shops where crowding is noticed and also in case of non-compliance with Covid protocol.

The list of meat sellers including their contact numbers will be collected and handed over to a help desk. Personnel who have volunteered for home delivery should be on standby at the help desks that would function throughout the night preceding Eid. The list of meat traders should also be shared with the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
home delivery meat products Eid-Ul-Fitr Covid norms COVID 19
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp