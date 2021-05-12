Eid-Ul-Fitr: Norms issued for home delivery of meat products

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has issued guidelines for door delivery of meat products during Eid-Ul-Fitr. The Local Self Government Department circular has directed various civic bodies to ensure that the guidelines on sale of meat products are strictly complied with.

Local bodies have been directed to hold online meetings with representatives of meat traders’ associations and urge them to switch to door delivery so as to prevent crowding in front of shops. Action will be taken against meat shops where crowding is noticed and also in case of non-compliance with Covid protocol.

The list of meat sellers including their contact numbers will be collected and handed over to a help desk. Personnel who have volunteered for home delivery should be on standby at the help desks that would function throughout the night preceding Eid. The list of meat traders should also be shared with the police.