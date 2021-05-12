STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neyyattinkara magistrate who rebuked cop transferred

In the voice clip which went viral, the magistrate was heard shouting at an additional sub-inspector of Parassala station for calling her on her phone for official purpose.

Published: 12th May 2021 06:46 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The High Court on Tuesday transferred the First Class Judicial Magistrate of Neyyattinkara whose voice clip allegedly rebuking a policeman of Parassala station over telephone had triggered a controversy. Magistrate Tiara Rose Mary was transferred and posted as Additional Munsif-I of the same court. Salini B, who is the Additional Munsiff-II, will replace Tiara.

The Additional Munsif-I is currently holding the full additional charge of Additional Munsif-II. Though the transfer order did not mention the reason, it’s speculated that the controversial action of the magistrate has contributed to the High Court’s move.

However, that did not help him break the ice as the magistrate warned him not to call on her phone again. Following this, she also issued an order to the police and excise inspectors in her jurisdiction proscribing them from calling her directly. Instead, they were asked to get in touch with the bench clerks for official matters.

