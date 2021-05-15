Areas around Technopark Phase III submerged in Thiruvananthapuram, sea bridge caves in

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The torrential rains and heavy winds in the wake of the deep low pressure that has formed over the Arabian sea due to Cyclone Tauktae has caused considerable damage in the coastal areas in the state capital on Saturday. Agricultural farmlands too have not been spared.

Valiyathura sea bridge, one of the oldest sea piers in the state, caved in after being battered by the rising sea waters. The gate has been closed by the National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) with the help of police.

High tides destroyed several houses across coastal areas from Pozhiyoor in the south to Anchuthengu in the northern part of the district. The fishermen and their families have been shifted to various camps.

Several trees were uprooted in the city and rural areas and many of these fell on houses and vehicles damaging them badly. The residents living on the banks of rivers and canals bore the brunt as these places remained inundated on Saturday.

A brief respite came when the incessant rains became less forceful in most places on Saturday noon. Several areas in the city on the banks of the Karamana river and Amayizhanjan canal remain flooded since Wednesday night.

The overflowing Thettiyar submerged areas in and around the Technopark phase-III. Irate local residents protested alleging the land-filling at Technopark was the reason behind the unprecedented flooding.

At Jagathy, Kannammoola and Puthenpalam, several houses were flooded. Several farmlands in Neyyattinkara taluk have also been damaged by the winds and flood.

At Chenkal, Keezhkolla, Kulathoor and Vellarada, the farmlands where banana and vegetables were being cultivated and paddy fields were destroyed.

