Three new mini oxygen plants to be set up at taluk hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram district

District panchayat president D Suresh Kumar said that the work for setting up new oxygen plants at the hospitals has already commenced.

Cylinders being stocked up at Government Womens College, Vazhuthacaud. These are collected from various industries and will be converted into medical oxygen cylinders. (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To address the growing demand for oxygen amid the second wave, the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat will set up three oxygen plants at Nedumangad, Peroorkada and Neyyattinkara Taluk Hospitals. Infrastructure at these hospitals will also be ramped up.

D Suresh Kumar, District panchayat president, told The New Indian Express that the work for setting up new oxygen plants at the hospitals has already commenced. It will be similar to the one built by the Kannur district panchayat. The local body has sanctioned Rs 4 crore from its fund for the purpose.

"We have signed an agreement with a Kannur-based company that set up a similar plant at a hospital in Dharmadom. Oxygen is key to saving lives and we want to ensure its uninterrupted supply," said Suresh.

Each plant is estimated to cost around Rs 1.5 crore and will supply oxygen to at least 200 patients at a time. "We have opened special COVID wards at taluk hospitals. The number of beds will be increased from 100 to 200. We are also ensuring good quality food and sufficient medicine for patients and staff at the hospitals," he added. 

The panchayat has also opened a 24-hour COVID control room to assist patients and their families. All this is beside the Rs 1 crore donation is made to the chief minister's vaccine challenge. The fund was mobilised by donating the honorarium of the members and utilising the panchayat fund. The panchayat has also procured 30,000 masks and 5,000 PPE kits for hospitals. 

"We have also procured around 5,000 pulse oximeters to be distributed at CFLTCs and DCCs of various grama panchayats. We have deployed special officers to coordinate with hospitals in case of emergencies. We are constantly in touch with the district collectorate and DMOs and hospitals under our jurisdiction," said Suresh.

The panchayat also has a special counter to collect COVID-related donations from citizens.

Vaccination for palliative patients soon

The district panchayat will soon launch a special drive to vaccinate scores of patients under palliative care. "We are planning a mobile vaccination. Efforts are in the final stages," he added.

