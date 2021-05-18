STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

385 people in Capital booked for flouting triple lockdown curbs

As many as 385 people were booked here for alleged breach of triple lockdown restrictions.

Published: 18th May 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala lockdown, Thiruvananthapuram

Police checking for the essential service e-pass, which is required for commuting, in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 385 people were booked here for alleged breach of triple lockdown restrictions. The City police registered 363 cases, while the Rural police registered 22. Also, 64 vehicles were seized in the district for  allegedly plying without permission, while 12 shops were closed down for failure to comply with Covid protocol. 

The triple lockdown had a profound impact on Monday,  the first day of tightened restrictions, with roads largely remaining deserted. The key junctions along the main stretches were barricaded to bar smooth movement of vehicles. The City police sealed 20 entry points to the city, while the Rural police deployed additional personnel at major points along the interstate border with Tamil Nadu to prevent unauthorised crossborder travel.

The City police kept open six entry points to the city. However, the closure of other points created hassles for ambulances carrying patients to various city hospitals.  Following this, City police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyaya instructed cops to allow movement of ambulances through sealed points as well.

The number of entry points to the city has also been increased to six. They are Chenkottukonam, Vetturoad, Maruthoor, Peroorkada-Vazhayila, Poojappura-Kundamankadavu, Nemom-Pallichal and Chapath near Vizhinjam. Health workers travelling to work should stick a A4 size printout of their identity cards on the front windscreen of their vehicles to avoid scrutiny at checkpoints. This directive was issued after medical workers complained that they were forced to pull over at several checkpoints for scrutiny of ID cards. The medical ambulances, meanwhile, can call up 0471 2558731 or 0471 2558731 for  clarity on routes earmarked for journey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp