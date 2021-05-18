385 people in Capital booked for flouting triple lockdown curbs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 385 people were booked here for alleged breach of triple lockdown restrictions. The City police registered 363 cases, while the Rural police registered 22. Also, 64 vehicles were seized in the district for allegedly plying without permission, while 12 shops were closed down for failure to comply with Covid protocol.

The triple lockdown had a profound impact on Monday, the first day of tightened restrictions, with roads largely remaining deserted. The key junctions along the main stretches were barricaded to bar smooth movement of vehicles. The City police sealed 20 entry points to the city, while the Rural police deployed additional personnel at major points along the interstate border with Tamil Nadu to prevent unauthorised crossborder travel.

The City police kept open six entry points to the city. However, the closure of other points created hassles for ambulances carrying patients to various city hospitals. Following this, City police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyaya instructed cops to allow movement of ambulances through sealed points as well.

The number of entry points to the city has also been increased to six. They are Chenkottukonam, Vetturoad, Maruthoor, Peroorkada-Vazhayila, Poojappura-Kundamankadavu, Nemom-Pallichal and Chapath near Vizhinjam. Health workers travelling to work should stick a A4 size printout of their identity cards on the front windscreen of their vehicles to avoid scrutiny at checkpoints. This directive was issued after medical workers complained that they were forced to pull over at several checkpoints for scrutiny of ID cards. The medical ambulances, meanwhile, can call up 0471 2558731 or 0471 2558731 for clarity on routes earmarked for journey.