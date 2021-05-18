Camps under Covid threat

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Demand for CFLTCs, DCCs go up as Covid spreads at relief and destitute camps in the district. Currently, around 1,000 people are residing at these camps and officials are struggling to enforce social distancing and other safety protocol there

Covid-19 threat looms large over hundreds of displaced families and destitute residing at various camps following sea erosion as officials struggle to enforce Covid-19 protocol. Around 800 people are residing at 13 relief camps in various parts of the district following severe sea erosion and flooding triggered by cyclone Tauktae while around 197 destitute are also living under the pandemic threat at the camp opened by the City Corporation. According to officials, Covid-19 protocols are not being followed at the relief camps.

“We have moved those testing positive to the nearest Domiciliary Care Centre (DCC) or Covid-19 First Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC). We couldn’t prepare well as the cyclone warning came all of a sudden. It’s impossible to enforce Covid protocols at the majority of the camps as there are very few toilets. Also displaced families from the coastal areas are not wearing masks inside the camps. We are struggling to manage them,” said a senior official of the City Corporation.

With cases rising, the authorities are gearing up to open more Domiciliary care centres and CFLTCs for immediately moving those who test Covid positive at the camps.

LDF parliamentary party leader and works standing committee chairman D R Anil said that many destitute were tested positive at the camp. As of now, around 29 destitute were tested positive. “We are doing everything possible to keep everyone safe. Many destitute were tested positive and the rest of them are being watched closely,” said D R Anil.

ADANI GROUP TO SPONSOR 500-BED CFLTC

The demand for CFLTCs and DCCs are mounting in the state capital as fresh cases surge every day. The DDMA has decided to reopen the CFLTC at Green Field Stadium as the demand goes up. The other day the officials carried out a visit at the stadium to find a suitable location for setting up the facility. However, setting up the CFLTC is going to be a challenging task for the local body.

“We will not be able to use the previous location at the stadium for setting up the CFLTC because the area is air-conditioned. The second wave is more aggressive and ventilation is very important and hence we have identified another location at the stadium. We have approached Adani Group and they have agreed to sponsor for a 500 bedded CFLTC under their CSR initiative,” said an official of the City Corporation. The official said that the work would start soon.

“We asked for a 1000 bedded facility and they agreed for 500 beds,” the official added. According to officials, the demand for CFLTC is growing as Covid-19 is spreading a lot in the colonies. “Many families at the colonies were initially not ready to cooperate with us. After reporting several deaths and realising the gravity of the situation the demand is more. They don’t have the facilities at home to stay under home isolation,” said the official.

LACK OF RESOURCES A CONCERN

A senior official of the District Medical Office (DMO) said that more cases are likely to report as the camps are more vulnerable. In some of the camps, more than 190 people are being accommodated. “The situation is grim and we are expecting more positive cases as interaction is more among the people in the camps. We have given direction to open more Domiciliary care centres to manage the patients,” said the official. However, the lack of resources for managing the infrastructure is the main challenge being faced by the health authorities now.

“Ramping up the infrastructure alone will not work. Local bodies are trying to open more facilities to manage positive patients. We have asked the local bodies to hire more cleaning staff and healthcare professionals to manage the facilities. Recently, the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board has given a list of healthcare workers who are willing to work. Around 300 people are there on the list and we have asked the DMO to interview and hire them. We will be giving them remuneration,” said an official of DDMA.