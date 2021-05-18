Rough sea claims part of Vizhinjam breakwater

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the district on Monday remained largely free of any instances of heavy rain, the severe turbulence in the Arabian Sea continued to cause significant damage to coastal areas. A portion of the under-construction breakwater of the upcoming Vizhinjam International Container Terminal was washed away by the giant waves. Around 900m of the 3.2 km breakwater had been completed only recently.

Even as unconfirmed reports stated that 175m of the completed portion of the breakwater was washed away in the tidal fury, an official source revealed that only a small portion of core materials -- used to strengthen the rocks on the breakwater -- was lost. A senior Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) official told TNIE that such incidents are quite normal during sea erosion and that the breakwater can be repaired.

“It is true that the core materials of some parts of the breakwater have been washed away. This is usual during high tide and will be fixed as soon as possible. But the waves have not breached any part of the breakwater so far. However, work on the breakwater is affected due to the pandemic and unavailability of rocks,” said the official.

The compound wall of Vettucaud church has also been washed away by the sea erosion. The beach has already been swallowed up by the sea following the erosion. More cracks developed on the Valiyathura sea bridge following pounding from the lashing waves. On Saturday, the middle portion of the bridge had caved in and the main gate of the bridge was closed. In 2017, the port construction was hit as a result of Cyclone Ockhi. A major part of construction materials was damaged resulting in a huge loss.

1,457 people in relief camps

More people from coastal areas were shifted to the 22 relief camps on Monday. By evening, 1,457 people moved into the camps. As many as 36 houses were destroyed while 561 houses suffered partial damage. The maximum number of camps have been opened in Thiruvananthapuram taluk. As many as 805 people have been put up in 13 camps. In Neyyattinkara taluk, 582 people have been shifted to seven camps while Chirayinkeezhu taluk opened two camps, where 70 people are being housed. The fishing boats are still kept in safe zones. Meanwhile, power supply in several areas, including the coastal hamlets, is yet to be restored. Since the power lines were washed away, KSEB workers are engaged in efforts to restore power to the affected areas.