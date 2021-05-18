STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rough sea claims part of Vizhinjam breakwater

High tide destroys 900m of the 3.2-km breakwater that was under construction

Published: 18th May 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the district on Monday remained largely free of any instances of heavy rain, the severe turbulence in the Arabian Sea continued to cause significant damage to coastal areas. A portion of the under-construction breakwater of the upcoming Vizhinjam International Container Terminal was washed away by the giant waves. Around 900m of the  3.2 km breakwater had been completed only recently.

Even as unconfirmed reports stated that 175m of the completed portion of the breakwater was washed away in the tidal fury, an  official source revealed that only a small portion of core materials -- used to strengthen the rocks on the breakwater -- was lost. A senior Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) official  told TNIE that such incidents are quite normal during sea erosion and that the breakwater can be repaired.

“It is true that the core materials of some parts of the breakwater have been washed away. This is usual during high tide and will be fixed as soon as possible. But the waves have not breached any part of the breakwater so far. However, work on the breakwater is affected due to the pandemic and unavailability of rocks,” said the official.

The compound wall of Vettucaud church has also been washed away by the sea erosion. The beach has already been swallowed up by the sea following the erosion. More cracks developed on the Valiyathura sea bridge following  pounding from the lashing waves. On Saturday, the middle portion of the bridge had caved in and the main gate of the bridge was closed. In 2017, the port construction was hit as a result of Cyclone Ockhi. A major part of construction materials was damaged resulting in a huge loss.

1,457 people in relief camps
More people from  coastal areas were shifted to the 22 relief camps on Monday. By evening, 1,457 people moved into the camps. As many as 36 houses were  destroyed while 561 houses suffered partial damage. The maximum number of camps have been opened in Thiruvananthapuram taluk. As many as 805 people have been put up in 13 camps. In Neyyattinkara taluk,  582 people have been shifted to seven camps while Chirayinkeezhu taluk opened two camps, where 70 people are being housed. The fishing boats are still kept in safe zones. Meanwhile, power supply in several areas, including the coastal hamlets, is yet to be restored. Since the power lines were washed away, KSEB workers are engaged in efforts to restore power to the affected areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizhinjam
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp