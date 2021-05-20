Kerala govt initiates prank videos for creating Covid awareness

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prank videos are popular on media as they are intended to be funny without causing harm or damage. Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM) has made use of the genre to create awareness on keeping Covid protocol, by launching a series of prank videos.In the first video, two artists donning the role of Lord Yama (god of death as per Hindu mythology) and his record keeper Chitragupta, encountered a man named Babu for flouting Covid protocol.

The prank was played on Babu with the support of his friends at Palode, around 30km from city. Babu came to meet his friends at a bus stop without wearing the mask properly. Then the artists appeared before Babu and demanded that he should follow them to hell. The middle-aged man looked puzzled. Reluctant to go with the god of death, he apologised for not wearing the mask.

The 5.10 minute long video was prepared by the Video Division of state-owned Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT) for KSSM.

“One may laugh at the naivety of people like Babu but the video is intended to bring home the message of the dangers posed by flouting Covid protocol. We chose him by accident,” said Mayesh Vayakkal, project co-ordinator of C-DIT. Pradeep Maruthathoor, who has 20 years of experience in making prank videos for television channels, directed the video.

Francis Ambalamuku and Sabu Plankavila acted as Lord Yama and Chitragupta respectively. Dr Mohammed Asheel, executive director of KSSM, said prank videos were one of the methods followed in communication.