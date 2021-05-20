STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rs 7,525 crore worth ambitious Vizhinjam port moving at snail's pace

The construction of the 3.1km breakwater has faced major setbacks delaying the progress of the project.

Published: 20th May 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Vizhinjam port project site in Thiruvananthapuram | B P DEEPU

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expediting and completing the Rs 7,525-crore Vizhinjam port project would be a major challenge for the new government as the project is progressing at a snail’s pace owing to a slew of hurdles, including unavailability of rocks for breakwater construction, labour shortage and adverse weather. 

An official of the Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd — the agency deployed by the government to monitor the project — said the critical component of the Vizhinjam International Container Terminal project is the breakwater. The construction of the 3.1km breakwater has faced major setbacks delaying the progress of the project.

According to officials, Adani Group — the concessionaire of the project — is struggling to source rocks to construct the breakwater. “The new government will have to review the project and come up with a catch-up plan to expedite the progress. The pandemic and lockdown have adversely affected the project,” said the official. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) order mandating 200 metres as the minimum distance between stone quarries and residential structures has come as another blow to the project. 

“The state government has legally moved seeking exemption. It is the responsibility of the concessionaire to source the rocks and ensure timely completion of the project. They were supposed to complete the construction of the breakwater in December 2019. We extended the deadline as per the concessionaire agreement. The new government will have to make effective intervention to complete the project. There need to be a catch-up plan,” said the official.

The official said around 60 per cent of the other works associated with the project hasbeen completed. “We cannot bring in vessels without the completion of the breakwater. This is a natural coast and we need this barrier for docking the vessels,” the official said. 

With the southwest monsoon around the corner, the work of the project is likely to be halted till October. “They will be able to complete the work in eight months but the work has to be halted during the monsoon. We need at least two to three working sessions to complete the project,” the official added. 

The international multi-purpose deepwater seaport project was planned by the UDF government and the agreement with Adani Ports was signed in 2015. The project requires 360 acres of land, of which 130 acres have been reclaimed from the sea. A 10.9-km-long railway line is also part of it. According to the agreement, Adani Ports will operate the port for 40 years, extendable by 20 more years, while the state government will get a portion of the revenue after 15 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizhinjam
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp